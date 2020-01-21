SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,994,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 828.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $110.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.60. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $110.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.4735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

