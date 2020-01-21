SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Stake Lessened by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 651,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,835 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises about 0.8% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $20,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,161,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 863,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,561,000 after acquiring an additional 29,964 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 591,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after buying an additional 84,450 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 557,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 17,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 547,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,849,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

