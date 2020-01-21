Sportech (LON:SPO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Sportech (LON:SPO) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SPO opened at GBX 31.10 ($0.41) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.38. Sportech has a 1-year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 40.40 ($0.53). The company has a market cap of $58.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55.

About Sportech

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, and racetracks in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

