Sprott (TSE:SII) Upgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sprott (TSE:SII) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$3.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$3.00.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Sprott from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

SII stock opened at C$3.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company has a market cap of $741.80 million and a P/E ratio of 39.38. Sprott has a twelve month low of C$2.36 and a twelve month high of C$3.99.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$26.74 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

