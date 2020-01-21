SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $438.75 Million

Brokerages predict that SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) will post sales of $438.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $441.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $436.00 million. SPX posted sales of $445.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. SPX had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on SPX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti started coverage on SPX in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,273,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPX by 14.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after buying an additional 36,706 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the third quarter worth $123,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 15.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 46.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the third quarter worth $285,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPXC opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. SPX has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $53.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.