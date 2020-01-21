Standard Chartered’s (STAN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.18) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 691.27 ($9.09).

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 684.80 ($9.01) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.63. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 708.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 685.54.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

