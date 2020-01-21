Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Given New $20.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) had its target price dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 184.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on STML. Wedbush lowered their target price on Stemline Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stemline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of STML stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. Stemline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $352.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stemline Therapeutics news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $137,174.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STML. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 56.7% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,301,000 after buying an additional 449,323 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

