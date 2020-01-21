Stephens Raises Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $45.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stephens from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s current price.

CFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.72.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average is $36.61. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 159,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

