Sterling Bancorp (STL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $259.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

