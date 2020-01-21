Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 320 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth $37,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth $41,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 48.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 45.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $157.70 on Tuesday. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $143.58 and a 52-week high of $166.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.97 and a 200 day moving average of $153.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $138.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.17.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

