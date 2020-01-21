Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,018 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Metlife by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Metlife by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Metlife by 0.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 43,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Metlife by 14.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

MET stock opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

