Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,322 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000.

BATS:IGV opened at $250.21 on Tuesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.65 and a 200 day moving average of $222.75.

About iShares North American Tech-Software ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

