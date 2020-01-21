Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,400 Shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIBR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FIBR opened at $102.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.37. iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF has a one year low of $96.50 and a one year high of $101.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1883 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

