Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 5,573 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,688,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,730,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 708,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 568,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,765,000 after acquiring an additional 40,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 10.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 344,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 31,558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $32.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.3568 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

