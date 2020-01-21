Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,222 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $33,458,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the third quarter valued at $19,381,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 115.3% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 587,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,125,000 after purchasing an additional 314,430 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332,115 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $362,060,000 after purchasing an additional 165,293 shares in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

In other BHP Group news, insider Mackenzie Andrew 297,193 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Investec downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of BHP opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. BHP Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.94.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.