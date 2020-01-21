Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 55.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

Shares of CTAS opened at $284.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.44 and a fifty-two week high of $287.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

