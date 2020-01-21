Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,828,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $953,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $437,000. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $53.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.36.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 266.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $53.69.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.502 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 340.68%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

