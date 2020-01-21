Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period.

IQLT stock opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $32.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49.

