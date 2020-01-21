Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in J M Smucker by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in J M Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

NYSE:SJM opened at $106.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.16 and a 200 day moving average of $108.15. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.40.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.46%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.