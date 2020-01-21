Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in American Water Works by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 139,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,261 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 24,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

AWK stock opened at $130.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.67 and its 200-day moving average is $121.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $130.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

