Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,286 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Best Buy by 967.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,099 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $13,793,000 after buying an additional 142,387 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Best Buy by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,711 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Best Buy by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,888 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,175,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $90,930.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $46,717,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBY. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.63.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $91.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

