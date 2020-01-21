Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,078 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $96,607.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,839.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,975 shares of company stock worth $358,011 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.01. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.68 and a 1-year high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.26%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

