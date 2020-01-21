Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,348,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,763,000 after purchasing an additional 577,994 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,893 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,105 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,482,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after purchasing an additional 62,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,846,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,793,000 after purchasing an additional 494,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.41.

Shares of DAL opened at $62.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

