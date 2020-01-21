Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 12,999 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,999 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $350,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 6,171.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $312,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

