Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,853 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 165.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in T-Mobile Us by 189.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

TMUS opened at $82.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $85.22. The company has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.71.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.17.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.