Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 234 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $722,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 85.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 5,895.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,445 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

COF stock opened at $104.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $76.82 and a twelve month high of $105.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $6,049,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $209,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,026 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

