Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 9,019 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,935 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 9,019 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the third quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Exelon by 117.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Exelon by 77.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the third quarter worth $51,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EXC opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

