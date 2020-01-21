STMicroelectronics (STM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.11%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.87. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $28.19.

In other STMicroelectronics news, insider Ascough Graham 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.62.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.