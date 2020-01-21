Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 21st (1COV, ACMR, ALK, AMAT, AOX, BANF, BAS, BAYN, BELFB, BILL)

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2020

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 21st:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €42.00 ($48.84) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price lowered by Buckingham Research from $88.00 to $84.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) was given a €18.70 ($21.74) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €66.00 ($76.74) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €64.00 ($74.42) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €81.00 ($94.19) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $47.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €45.00 ($52.33) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €48.00 ($55.81) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €75.00 ($87.21) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) was given a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $43.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $225.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ENI (ETR:ENI) was given a €14.00 ($16.28) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price increased by Argus to $105.00. Argus currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €24.00 ($27.91) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.00 to $68.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $78.00 to $75.00. Cowen Inc currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 1,240 ($16.31) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its price target raised by Buckingham Research from $33.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $270.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) had its price target increased by Stephens from $18.00 to $19.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Total (EPA:FP) was given a €52.00 ($60.47) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) was given a €35.00 ($40.70) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €51.00 ($59.30) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its target price reduced by Buckingham Research from $32.00 to $29.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) was given a €0.95 ($1.10) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €28.00 ($32.56) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) was given a €49.00 ($56.98) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $305.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $133.00 to $131.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $113.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price raised by Buckingham Research from $22.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) was given a €27.00 ($31.40) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €8.00 ($9.30) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $140.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target raised by Stephens from $165.00 to $168.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price increased by Loop Capital to $182.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $187.00 to $193.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $23.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Linde (ETR:LIN) was given a €171.00 ($198.84) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $325.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) was given a €55.00 ($63.95) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $109.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $14.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $70.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) was given a €110.00 ($127.91) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €27.00 ($31.40) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $25.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $320.00 to $340.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $24.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $135.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $40.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €45.00 ($52.33) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $82.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $385.00 to $485.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Software (ETR:SOW) was given a €34.00 ($39.53) price target by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target boosted by Argus to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) was given a €200.00 ($232.56) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $20.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $87.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $113.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $110.00 to $140.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €83.00 ($96.51) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $355.00 to $400.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €9.00 ($10.47) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its target price increased by Pivotal Research from $90.00 to $95.00. Pivotal Research currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €12.00 ($13.95) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €23.00 ($26.74) target price by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $255.00 to $275.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

