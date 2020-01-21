Stroeer SE & Co KGaA’s (SAX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAX. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.40 ($100.47) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €80.94 ($94.12).

ETR SAX opened at €75.20 ($87.44) on Tuesday. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €42.66 ($49.60) and a 1-year high of €75.75 ($88.08). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €71.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €70.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About Stroeer SE & Co KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

