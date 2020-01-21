SunTrust Banks Comments on Wingstop Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wingstop in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $93.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.36. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $62.15 and a 12-month high of $107.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.28, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 381,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 5.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 46.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,431,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

