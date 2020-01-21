SunTrust Banks Trims Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Target Price to $12.00

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its price objective reduced by SunTrust Banks to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 138.33% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TAST. TheStreet downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.04. 147,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,404. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $279.46 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.92 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 354.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

