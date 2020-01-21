SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Godaddy Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Godaddy in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Khan expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Godaddy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Get Godaddy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GDDY. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $72.06 on Monday. Godaddy has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $82.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.18, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $760.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $61,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,161.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $27,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,324,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,902 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.