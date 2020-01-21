Svb Leerink Weighs in on Turning Point Therapeutics’ FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Analysts at Svb Leerink boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.69) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.35). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $59.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.13. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 56,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $2,914,914.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,301,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,602,431.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,610 shares of company stock worth $9,952,410.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

