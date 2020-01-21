Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €92.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €86.72 ($100.84).

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €91.28 ($106.14) on Monday. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a one year high of €73.48 ($85.44). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €90.67 and its 200 day moving average is €86.48.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.