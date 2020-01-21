Syneos Health Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Syneos Health in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $63.99 on Monday. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

