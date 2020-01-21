Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $112.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Teladoc Health traded as high as $100.89 and last traded at $100.52, with a volume of 148327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.60.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TDOC. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 50,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,821,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,099 shares of company stock worth $5,151,311 over the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1,268.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 31,596 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Teladoc Health by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.83 and a 200 day moving average of $72.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -68.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

