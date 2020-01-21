Telekom Austria AG to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Telekom Austria in a research report issued on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Hammerschmidt now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telekom Austria’s FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Telekom Austria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAGY opened at $16.18 on Monday. Telekom Austria has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.57.

About Telekom Austria

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. It offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, IPTV, smart home, and television services, as well as data, and information and communication technology solutions; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and music platform and information services.

