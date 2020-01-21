Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THC. ValuEngine cut Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

NYSE THC traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $36.94. 120,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,020. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.89. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $1,999,362.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 605.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

