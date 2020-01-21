New Street Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at New Street Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.78.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA traded up $31.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $541.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,574,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,078,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $547.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $421.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total value of $22,470,351.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,395,194.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total transaction of $52,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,531 shares of company stock worth $33,791,753. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Tesla by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $341,210,000 after acquiring an additional 613,525 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 102.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,001,000 after buying an additional 733,764 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,992,000 after acquiring an additional 298,142 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 11.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $186,675,000 after buying an additional 82,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $136,994,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.