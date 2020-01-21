Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from to in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Charter Equity downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.22.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $131.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $132.20. The company has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 66.42%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,111,742,000 after acquiring an additional 125,878 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16,895.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $914,615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922,914 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,361,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after acquiring an additional 522,537 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,304,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,249,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,825,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,351,000 after acquiring an additional 215,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.