Texas Instruments (TXN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Texas Instruments to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $131.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $132.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.22.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

