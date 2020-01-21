Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 53.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

TRI stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.96. 390,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,486. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.06. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.52. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 62.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

