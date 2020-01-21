Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,086,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,696,000 after acquiring an additional 214,139 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,739,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,339,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,447,000 after acquiring an additional 997,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,806,000 after buying an additional 391,394 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.45.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $134.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.72 and its 200-day moving average is $107.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $134.25.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

