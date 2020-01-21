Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Toshiba earned a daily sentiment score of -1.55 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Toshiba’s analysis:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSBF opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60. Toshiba has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $36.05.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

