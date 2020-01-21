Total (EPA:FP) Given a €52.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Total (EPA:FP) received a €52.00 ($60.47) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.

FP has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €57.94 ($67.37).

Shares of EPA:FP opened at €47.99 ($55.80) on Tuesday. Total has a one year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a one year high of €49.33 ($57.36). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of €47.54.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

