Transcodium Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $118,958.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $92,947.00 and $118,958.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Livecoin, YoBit and TOPBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.63 or 0.03719144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00202395 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129227 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Transcodium Token Profile

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,553,571 tokens. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Transcodium Token Trading

Transcodium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, Livecoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

