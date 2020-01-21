Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its stake in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,690 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 32,399 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,254 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,541 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,608 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,907 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. Consumer Edge started coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78. Tripadvisor Inc has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $60.90.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.