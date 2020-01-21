TrueChain Trading 4.1% Higher This Week (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. TrueChain has a total market cap of $20.88 million and $10.56 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00003029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC, DragonEX and OKEx. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00037512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.77 or 0.05481615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026875 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034147 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00127486 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001283 BTC.

TrueChain Profile

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinBene, Bithumb, DragonEX, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

