Trustmark (TRMK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $160.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.21 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Trustmark to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trustmark stock opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.09. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $36.63.

TRMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

